Leonard Fournette promises his next team will get a focused, motivated player

Getty Images

In three years with the Jaguars, Leonard Fournette didn’t exactly develop a sterling reputation for his presence in the locker room. But he says that his next team will have exactly the kind of player any coach would want.

“I am excited about what will come next for myself. Wherever that may be, know that you will get a player who is focused, motivated, and ready to get to work,” Fournette wrote on Twitter.

Fournette also had nothing negative to say about his former team.

“I want to thank the city of Jacksonville and all of the fans for embracing me the past 3 seasons,” Fournette wrote. “I would like to thank the Jaguars organization for giving me the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.”

Fournette is currently on waivers, meaning all 31 other teams have a chance to claim him. It would be a shock if any team did claim him, given that he is owed more than $4 million guaranteed this season. But if he passes through waivers he becomes a free agent tomorrow, and he may be able to find some team that believes he’s going to be focused and motivated.