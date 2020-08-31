Lions put fullback Nick Bawden on IR

Getty Images

For the third year in a row, Nick Bawden‘s going on injured reserve.

The Lions announced that the third-year fullback was being placed on IR.

Bawden, their 2018 seventh-rounder, went on IR his rookie year after a torn ACL in OTAs. Last year, he made it to November and played in 10 games before going on IR, and now failed to make it to the regular season again.

To fill his roster spot, they signed defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu, who was with them in camp this year and their practice squad last year.