Lions say no decision on Jeff Okudah starting Week One

Getty Images

The Lions made cornerback Jeff Okudah the third overall pick of this year’s draft, but they aren’t saying whether they’ll be making him a starter in his first regular season game.

Defensive coordinator Cory Undlin said on Sunday that he is “not making any assumptions on what we’re going to do in two weeks” when it comes to who will play alongside Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman in the secondary. Undlin said he’s seen “steady progress” for Okudah, but that he hasn’t had a lot of on-field time with the team.

“I mean, he is a rookie and he missed a couple practices there early in camp,” Okudah said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I mean, he’s really been on the grass seven times, so for me, myself, I got to keep the perspective to where it should be and that without OTAs. And I know you can meet on Zoom, and we spent all that time on Zoom calls in the spring, it’s not the same. I mean, when it starts and it’s live and people are running around, there’s an adjustment that’s got to take place.”

Second-year player Amari Oruwariye would be the other option to start against the Bears in the opener. Chicago won’t say who will start at quarterback in that game and the Lions could counter by keeping their cornerback plans to themselves.