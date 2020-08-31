Matt Patricia: Cory Undlin “ready to call” defense and do what he’s got to do

USA TODAY Sports

When the Lions initially hired Cory Undlin as their defensive coordinator, there was no word on whether he’d be calling the defensive plays for the team this season.

Head coach Matt Patricia took over those duties from former coordinator Paul Pasqualoni last season and did the job with the Patriots before coming to Detroit, which led to questions about whether he’d give them up to a first time coordinator. On Monday, Patricia said that the job will belong to Undlin.

“There’s nothing really to hide here,” Patricia said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. “Cory has been grinding away. He’s our defensive coordinator. He’s been working to understand everything we’re doing defensively and obviously has his input and Cory and I have known each other a long time. Certainly without the spring, it was going to be interesting to see how training camp went and the operation and all that. He’s ready to go. He’s ready to call it and do what he’s got to do.”

Patricia allowed that there will be times when he wants a particular call. He won’t have to look far to find Undlin when that happens as the coordinator will be coaching from the sideline rather than the booth this season.