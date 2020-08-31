Mike McCarthy: Don’t read anything into limited team work for Amari Cooper

Getty Images

The Cowboys didn’t wear numbers or names on their jerseys for a Sunday scrimmage at AT&T Stadium, so it wasn’t always easy for media members watching the action to tell which players were on the field.

One thing they have been able to tell is that wide receiver Amari Cooper hasn’t been seeing a lot of work during team work in recent practices. Head coach Mike McCarthy said there’s no reason to be alarmed by that development, however.

McCarthy said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today, that he “wouldn’t read into” Cooper’s limited work and that he is “not at all” concerned about Cooper’s health with the start of the regular season two weeks away.

Cooper is making the Cowboys and he’s set for a big role on the offense. McCarthy and the rest of the staff have decisions to make elsewhere on the roster, however, and that may be a reason why they’re devoting time to other players as training camp comes to an end.