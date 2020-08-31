Mike Vrabel hopeful Titans can get Vic Beasley on the field

Getty Images

Edge rusher Vic Beasley reported to training camp a week after it opened and he still hasn’t practiced with the team as August comes to an end.

Beasley was placed on the non-football injury list when he reported and remains there on Monday. During a video conference with reporters, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked when he’d need to start practicing in order to play against the Broncos in Week One.

Vrabel didn’t name a specific date and didn’t shed much light on how close Beasley might be to getting on the field.

“We’ll just kinda see where it goes. We have to make sure that he’s ready and what’s best for the team,” Vrabel said. “There’s no timetables for players to return. We have to have plans for all positions whether there’s guys down, out or away — whatever the case may be. We’re hopeful we can get working with Vic here on the field. I’m getting updates from the people he’s working with and that’s where we’re at right now.”

The Titans signed Beasley to a one-year deal in March with the hope that he’d help their pass rush and that won’t happen until he’s given the green light to do football work.