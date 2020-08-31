NFL accelerates process of identifying COVID-19 false positives

Getty Images

The NFL sent teams updated COVID-19 protocols Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Anyone who tests positive now is allowed to return to the team facility the same day if a rerun and a point-of-care test both come back negative.

Previously, any player or other team personnel with a “preliminary positive” test had to wait at least 24 hours for another point-of-care test to come back negative.

The new protocol accelerates the process of identifying false positives. Thus, if a player tests positive on a Saturday — and it’s determined to be a false positive — he still could play the following day.

If the point-of-care test is positive, it is treated as a new confirmed positive case subject to additional protocols. If the rerun is positive but point-of-care test is negative, then the individual still must quarantine at least until the next day pending results of the second point-of-care test.

In-season testing cadence still is being finalized, per Pelissero.

Browns center JC Tretter is encouraging the league to continue daily testing of players and personnel. Currently, the league and union have agreed to extend daily testing only through Sept. 5.