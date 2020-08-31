Once Logan Ryan abandoned his $10 million demand, he quickly found a team

Getty Images

Defensive back Logan Ryan waited and waited and waited some more for a new contract. After making an agent change, recently hiring Joel Segal, Ryan had a one-year deal with the Giants.

So what happened? Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Ryan’s demand landed and remained at $10 million on a one-year deal, with teams told that he wouldn’t take anything less than that. Once he decided to take less than that, he quickly found a one-year, $7.5 million deal.

Ryan, a versatile defensive back who was unable to generate the kind of value that other versatile defensive backs (like Tyrann Mathieu) have seen, had a solid season with the Titans, laying claim to the last pass Tom Brady ever threw for the Patriots, returning it for a touchdown in the wild-card round and taking it home, forever.

Ryan will get another chance to intercept #Tommy when the Buccaneers and Giants square off this season, on a Monday night to end Week Eight of the 2020 season.