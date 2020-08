Getty Images

Teams are beginning to shed some players in advance of Saturday’s final cuts from 80 to 53.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers are waiving linebacker Andre Smith.

The 2018 seventh-rounder from North Carolina, Smith played in all 16 games last year in a special teams role.

Being waived now gives teams a chance to decide if they want to claim him, or sign him before the flood of transactions coming this weekend.