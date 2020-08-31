Panthers trade Andre Smith to Bills

Getty Images

There was no trade involving running back Leonard Fournette after the Jaguars announced plans to put him on waivers, but another player was traded instead of being cut on Monday.

A report on Monday morning indicated that the Panthers would be cutting linebacker Andre Smith before the day was out and the team announced the move. That announcement appears to have pushed the Bills to make the Panthers an offer they didn’t refuse.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Smith has been traded to Buffalo for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2023.

Smith was a 2018 seventh-round pick and played two-thirds of the team’s special teams snaps during the 2019 season.