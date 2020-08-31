Panthers won’t have fans in stands for opener

Getty Images

The Panthers became the latest team to announce they’ll have have no fans in the stands for the opener because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They just sent out word that their Sept. 13 game against the Raiders would be played in an empty Bank of America Stadium.

“Despite our best efforts, we are deeply disappointed to share that you will not be with us at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 13 when we open the season against Las Vegas,” they wrote. “We will not allow an empty stadium to affect our performance on the field, but your presence gives us an undeniable edge.”

The Panthers don’t play again at home until Week Four, so they’re holding off any announcements beyond the first game, and expressed confidence that they’d be able to host some fans at some point.