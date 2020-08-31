Pete Carroll: Chris Carson has looked great on every snap

Getty Images

The Seahawks finished last season without running back Chris Carson because of a hip injury and he missed a chunk of time this summer dealing with personal matters, but neither of those things appears to be hindering him on the field now.

Carson returned to the team late last week and took part in Sunday’s mock game. He got a heavy dose of work with Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer sitting out and head coach Pete Carroll raved about Carson after the scrimmage was done.

“Chris has got fresh legs . . . He looks great,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “He hasn’t had a snap out here that he didn’t look good. So we don’t have any hesitation with Chris at all. He’s ready to go.”

Carson posted 1,230 yards on 278 carries last season and scored nine overall touchdowns before missing the season finale and both playoff games.