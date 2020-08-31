Raiders release Prince Amukamara

Getty Images

Cornerback Prince Amukamara won’t be in the Raiders secondary when they visit the Panthers in Week One.

NFL Media reports that the Raiders released Amukamara on Monday. Amukamara was released by the Bears in February and signed with the Raiders in May.

Amukamara said a short time after signing that he thought he’d be a perfect fit in Paul Guenther’s defensive scheme, but it seems that was not the case once the team got on the field this summer. Amukamara spent the last three years with the Bears after opening his career with the Giants and spending one year with the Jaguars. He was a starter in each of those stops and will now try to find somewhere else to keep that streak alive.

The Raiders have second-year corners Trayvon Mullen and Isaiah Johnson to go with first-round pick Damon Arnette, nickel back Lamarcus Joyner, fourth-rounder Amik Robertson and Nevin Lawson.