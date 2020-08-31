Ravens cut three, put one on IR

Getty Images

The Ravens got a head start on this weekend’s final cuts.

The team announced that they had waived three players — defensive end John Daka, wide receiver Michael Dereus, and center Sean Pollard.

They also placed wide receiver DeAndrew White on injured reserve. White was just signed last week, after he was released by the Panthers. He’s been hanging around the league since 2015 with the 49ers, and has seven catches for 93 yards.

Teams have to get from the current 80-man roster limit to 53 by Saturday afternoon.