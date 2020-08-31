Report: DeAndre Baker’s first court date rescheduled to January

Getty Images

On the same day the Giants signed veteran cornerback Logan Ryan, a judge rescheduled Deandre Baker‘s arraignment in the second-year cornerback’s criminal case.

Baker’s first court date was pushed back from Sept. 15 to Jan. 20, 2021, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Baker’s new court date falls after the 2020 regular season is scheduled for completion.

The NFL placed Baker on the Commissioner Exempt list July 27, and the Giants have not waived him.

He faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Three of the alleged victims in the May 13 incident have filed a civil lawsuit in the amount of $100,000 against Baker, Leonard reports.

The lawsuit includes a civil action summons for Baker and stems from alleged losses and injury during a party in Miramar, Florida.