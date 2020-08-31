Report: Vikings want Riley Reiff to restructure his contract

Getty Images

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue took a pay cut to facilitate his trade to the Vikings and another member of the team may have to agree to one if he’s going to be teammates with Ngakoue this season.

Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com reports that the Vikings have spoken to left tackle Riley Reiff about restructuring his contract. If Reiff doesn’t agree, he may be released.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com adds that Reiff isn’t expected to be at practice on Monday and may have a Tuesday deadline to decide about the restructure.

The details of the proposed restructuring of the deal aren’t known. Reiff is set to make a base salary of $10.9 million this season and has a non-guaranteed salary of $11.65 million next year. The Vikings would clear $8.7 million in cap space if they do release him.