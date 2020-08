Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has returned to practice two days after leaving the team following the death of his mother.

Fitzpatrick is at the team facility today and will practice, according to reporters on the scene.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said on Saturday that Fitzpatrick would be given as much time as he needs.

Fitzpatrick was described as “distraught” as he left the practice field on Saturday. He has not spoken publicly.