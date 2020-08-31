Seahawks add Lance Lenoir to provide injury cover

Getty Images

The Seahawks added some cover at wide receiver, as they’re running a little short at the position.

The team announced the previously reported addition of former Cowboys wideout Lance Lenoir. To make room for him on the roster, they waived-injured running back Patrick Carr.

The 25-year-old Lenoir spent last year on injured reserve, but has been with the Cowboys the last three seasons, mostly on the practice squad.

The Seahawks have been without Phillip Dorsett II, John Ursua, and Cody Thompson in recent days because of injuries, which explains the addition of Lenoir and former Seahawks wideout Paul Richardson.