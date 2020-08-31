Texans cut Daren Bates, two others

Getty Images

The Texans have to be down to 53 players by Saturday afternoon and they started paring down their roster on Monday.

Linebacker Daren Bates was released and two other players were waived off of the active roster. There were no corresponding additions.

Bates had a short stay with the Texans as he signed with the team a little over a week ago. The veteran has been a core special teamer for the Rams, Raiders and Titans since entering the league in 2013. He has 65 tackles, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble over the course of his career.

The Texans also waived defensive tackle Albert Huggins and quarterback Alex McGough. Huggins played four games for the Eagles last year. McGough was a Seahawks seventh-rounder in 2018 and has also spent time with the Jaguars without appearing in a regular season game.