Two more players went on COVID-19 list

After the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list dropped to a single player last week, two more joined him Sunday.

Via the league’s official transaction wire, Saints running back Dwayne Washington and Panthers defensive back Derrek Thomas were placed on the list yesterday.

They were the first players put on the list in 11 days, and Thomas was the first Panthers player to hit it all summer.

They join Jaguars tackle Ryan Pope on the list, which is for players who either test positive or are quarantining after close contact with someone who has, and teams aren’t allowed to specify which.

Despite those two additions, the overall news has been good, as daily testing has allowed the league to prevent any widespread outbreaks among teams, as have been seen among college teams trying to resume activities.