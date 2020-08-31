Washington signs Tony Brown, waives Darvin Kidsy

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team announced Monday that it signed receiver Tony Brown.

It waived receiver Darvin Kidsy Jr. in a corresponding move.

Brown was an undrafted free agent this spring out of the University of Colorado.

He entered the NFL with the Browns, signing after the draft. He also has spent time with the Giants.

Brown made 56 catches for 707 yards and five touchdowns last season at Colorado.

Kidsy signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Southern in 2018. The team waived him out of the preseason, but he returned to the practice squad.

He has spent time on Washington’s practice squad and active roster and has one catch for 8 yards in five NFL games.