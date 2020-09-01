Bengals, Joe Mixon work out a new deal

Getty Images

A week after Bengals running back Joe Mixon missed several days of practice with migraines (or “migraines”), he’s back and ready to give headaches to opposing defenses.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Bengals and running back Joe Mixon have agreed to terms on a four-year extension. The deal has a base value of $48 million, which equates to a new-money average of $12 million.

Mixon, a second-round pick in 2017, became eligible for a new contract after the 2019 season. He had 1,168 rushing yards in 2018 and another 1,137 in 2019.

Mixon gets his money while other 2017 draft picks, like Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, continue to wait. The Panthers signed running back Christian McCaffrey, who had more than 1,000 rushing yards and more than 1,000 receiving yards, to a long-term deal earlier this year.