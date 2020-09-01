Brian Flores: Tua is healthy, but last year’s injury is a consideration for Week One

Getty Images

Medically, Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been cleared to play for Week One. But the injury remains in Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ mind as he decides who will start for the Dolphins in 12 days.

Flores acknowledged today that the hip injury that ended Tagovailoa’s career at Alabama plays a part in deciding whether Tagovailoa or Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the starter for the opener at New England.

“That is definitely part of the conversation — for sure,” Flores said, via the Sun Sentinel. “We’re at 10 months. It was a pretty serious injury. He looks good, though. . . . He’s healthy. He’s moving around to his right and to his left. But yes, that’s part of the conversation.”

Flores has declined to reveal the order of the quarterbacks on the Dolphins’ depth chart, but most observers think Fitzpatrick currently has the lead, Tagovailoa is second and Josh Rosen is third. The Dolphins seem happy to let Fitzpatrick start the season, and give Tagovailoa a little more distance from that college injury.