Broncos allowing fans to buy cutouts

The Broncos won’t have real fans in the stands, but the team’s loyal followers can have a representation of themselves at Empower Field at Mile High for the Sept. 14 home opener.

The Broncos have become the latest NFL team to announce they will have fan cutouts in the stadium bowl for at least Week One. They are hoping to allow fans in the stadium later in the season.

The Broncos’ fan cutouts cost $100, and all net proceeds will benefit Denver Broncos Charities.

The Broncos will make 1,000 cutouts available for fans to purchase.

In addition to members of Broncos Country, the team also plans to feature cutouts of the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, Miles the Mascot and the team’s Hall of Famers and Ring of Famers.

Denver is scheduled to host Tennessee on Monday Night Football on Sept. 14.