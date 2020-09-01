Bucs cut Elliott Fry with Ryan Succop coming onboard

Getty Images

Ryan Succop’s arrival in Tampa means it is time for the Buccaneers to say goodbye to one of their other kickers.

The team officially announced Succop’s signing on Tuesday. Elliott Fry was dropped from the roster to clear space for Succop.

That space will put Succop into a competition with Matt Gay. Fry had filled that role throughout training camp, but head coach Bruce Arians made it clear that he wasn’t happy with the way that matchup was going before Succop was signed.

Fry was part of a kicking competition in Chicago last summer, but lost out to Eddy Pineiro. He’s also spent time with the Ravens, Panthers and in the Alliance of American Football.