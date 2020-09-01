Cam Newton back on the practice field

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton‘s absence from practice was a short one.

Via Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com, Newton was back on the field Tuesday morning for the Patriots’ fully padded practice.

Newton had an excused absence from Monday’s work, with no other reason given.

While coach Bill Belichick has avoided outright declaring him the starter, he has praised Newton’s work ethic recently. Coupled with the pre-existing and incredible gulf in talent between the former league MVP and Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, that ought to make the decision an easy one.