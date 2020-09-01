Chiefs getting rings tonight, and Andy Reid will use his for free cheeseburgers

Getty Images

Finally.

The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the Chiefs’ plans for a ring ceremony this offseason.

The team teased its coming ring ceremony on social media Monday, and, Tuesday night, the Chiefs are at Arrowhead Stadium getting 10.5-carat rings to commemorate the Super Bowl LIV championship they won seven months ago.

On a YouTube broadcast, Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said Chiefs president Mark Donovan and “a couple players had some input” in designing the rings.

“We have designed what we think is the best, the most beautiful, among the biggest Super Bowl rings in the National Football League,” Hunt said. “I know the players are going to love them.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who also got a contract extension this week, will own his first championship ring as an NFL head coach. (He was an assistant on Mike Holmgren’s staff in 1996 when the Packers won a title.)

“You wear it for special occasions,” Reid said earlier Tuesday, “or if you want a free cheeseburger, you just point right there and show ‘em that ring and you might get one.”

The Chiefs have one more ceremony to come before closing the door completely on their 2019 championship season. They will raise a championship banner Sept. 10 before they kickoff the 2020 season against the Texans in the NFL’s first game.