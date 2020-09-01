Chiefs make it clear that their Super Bowl rings are coming

Getty Images

The members of the Chiefs organization have yet to secure the ultimate closure that comes from winning a Super Bowl. That closure is coming soon.

Frankly, it has to be; the title defense starts in nine days.

In a video posted Monday night on the team’s Twitter account, the Chiefs teased the unveiling of their Super Bowl LIV rings.

Teams typically distribute Super Bowl rings in June. The pandemic delayed the timetable. If the team will be distributing them before the next season starts, the rings will be given out imminently.

The video makes it clear that the rings, packaged in individual wooden boxes, are coming. Presumably, the Chiefs would like to close the book on 2019 before the official work week commences in advance of the Week One game against the Texans.

For some players from the 2019 Chiefs, the Super Bowl ring possibly will be chased by a pink slip. Come Saturday, the roster will be cut to 53. For every rookie or newcomer who wins a spot on the team, a holdover necessarily must go. At least the ring will end up being a pretty good parting gift.