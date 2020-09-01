Chris Carson trying not to let contract situation be a distraction

photo courtesy Seattle Seahawks

On the same day Joe Mixon got a sizable new contract from the Cincinnati Bengals, Seahawks running back Chris Carson said he’s not trying to dwell on his contract situation in Seattle.

Carson, a fellow member of the 2017 running back class, is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract with the Seahawks. Like Mixon, with three years under his belt he is now eligible to sign a contract extension with Seattle. However, Carson said Tuesday there hasn’t been much discussion with the team about that at this stage.

Carson said it’s something he can’t completely push to the side but he’s trying not to let it affect his preparations for the season.

“Of course it’s something that’s on my mind,” Carson said. “You see a lot of guys starting to get paid, but I try to not let it distract me from the season.

“I’m paying attention to the other contracts. I mean, of course, that’s just the NFL, you know what I’m saying. You see somebody get paid, your phone blows up. Everybody’s hitting you up like ‘Oh, did you see so-and-so get paid blah, blah, blah.’ But like I said, I just try not to focus too much on it.”

Despite being a seventh-round pick, Carson has shown to be a productive running back for the Seahawks through his three seasons with the team.

Carson has rushed for over 1,100 yards in each of the last two seasons for Seattle with 16 total rushing touchdowns. His only issue has been injuries, which have ended two of his three seasons with the team prematurely. A fractured ankle just four games into his rookie season and a non-displaced hip fracture in December of last year each led to stays on the injured reserve list.

Mixon reached an agreement with the Bengals on Tuesday on a four-year, $48 million extension. Carson said he reached out to Mixon to congratulate him on his new deal but again reiterated he didn’t want to focus on that topic when it comes to his own contract.

“I don’t like to think about it because you get your hopes up and then something goes south,” Carson said. “Let’s just keep a level head with everything.”

Carson remains firmly entrenched as Seattle’s top running back. Rashaad Penny is destined to begin the season on the physically unable to perform list due to an ACL injury from December. Carlos Hyde appears set to serve as his backup with rookie DeeJay Dallas and second-year back Travis Homer next in the depth chart.