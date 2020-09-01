Commissioner: No competitive advantage for teams that can have fans present this year

Posted by Mike Florio on September 1, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
Getty Images

In dealing with the inherent competitive advantage that comes from teams having fans present when other teams, due to the pandemic, cannot, there are two ways for the NFL to handle it. First, the NFL could acknowledge that there’s a competitive edge, but explain that the realities of the COVID-19 outbreak require certain irregularities. Second, the NFL could say there’s no competitive edge.

The NFL has chosen Door No. 2.

In a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell said that there’s no competitive advantage from some teams having fans present while others cannot. Goodell explained that he and the Competition Committee came to that conclusion after discussing the issue.

“We do not believe it’s a competitive advantage,” Goodell said. “We discussed it very early on with our Competition Committee and with our clubs. We do not see that. We obviously have varying capacities across the league, and from our standpoint, we want to invite our fans in if we can do it safely and we can do it with the full support of local officials. We think our fans want to come the stadium.”

Of course there’s a competitive advantage. Why deny it? It’s an odd look for the league to claim with a straight face that there’s no edge to having fans present when other teams can’t. While it’s not likely to be as stark as some teams having a full house and others having no fans at all, the general, bright-line distinction between fans and no fans is obvious.

Exacerbating the edge is the fact that the league is expected to use artificial noise at a constant level at games with no fans, but no artificial noise at games with fans present. This will make it easier for the home team, when fans are present, to operate its offense, because the fans will be quiet then.

The far better approach would be to simply acknowledge that the 2020 season will present plenty of actual and perceived inequities. And that’s fine; a season of football that is unfair at times is better than no football at all.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Commissioner: No competitive advantage for teams that can have fans present this year

  1. No advantage? Well this the same guy that believe that nature could cause Colts’ footballs to deflate but only a hum could cause Patriots’ footballs to deflate

  2. Yes, there’s an obvious competitive advantage. I guess Goodell simply thinks that we’re all bunch of dummies.

    With that said, it is what it is. Im a Giants fan and my team wont have their fans at their home games. Oh well…..suck it up and play to win.

  3. If this is true, why did he punish Minny, Washington and Atlanta and not Indy for pumping in crowd noise?

    This guy is not only the world’s greatest liar, but a walking contradiction.

  4. So a stadium with 10,000 people cheering for the home team is the same advantage/disadvantage as a team with 0 people and 80 db of crowd noise played over the stadium speakers for both teams? Sure I see the logic in that answer.

  5. I can only imagine the depth of that discussion. Probably took all of 10 seconds.

    Rog: Everyone OK with some teams having fans and others having none?
    Competition Committee: Yup. What are we doing for lunch?

  6. I’m not overly concerned with this issue but who the hell does he think he’s kidding? Does the Competition Committee think we’re all idiots? Of course there’s an advantage.

    Life isn’t fair so it is what it is but this is borderline insulting.

  7. Its comments like this that prove the Comish has no clue. What a joke of a man I’d he thinks fans in stands doesn’t give you an edge. Hmmm, Seattle, home team victories, playoff disadvantage for road teams.

  8. It would certainly be an advantage if a few home teams could have a ‘packed stadium’ vs. no one in the stadium for most of the other teams, but that’s not the case at all. Most teams will be limited to 7500 – 10,000 fans, and even if that doubles or triples, that’s nowhere the 70,000 that the Chiefs or Seahawks get and the disruption won’t be the same or anywhere near it.

    Now, the fairness the NFL is using also assumes that the home teams keeps the piped in music and other noise down to a reported 75-80db and at an equal level throughout the game.

  9. I suppose the commissioner would say that the competitive advantage is a hoax… Geez sounds like someone else we’ve heard before 😂

  11. So how many audibles can the quarterback’s visiting teams make in Seattle or New Orleans on third downs? Not many, when you compare it to other outdoor teams that don’t have a 12th man. I’ve seen lots of offensive linemen jump on a manageable 3rd down with the crowd screaming it’s head off.

  12. As Charlie Weis sarcastically joked on NFL Radio, we might as well skip the regular season and announce the Dolphins are the AFC Champions because… well, they had 13,000 fans in the stands.

    “You have more fans at a Bon Jovi concert. Are you serious?”

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.