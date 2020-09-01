Dolphins cut four players, including Deatrick Nichols and Avery Moss

Getty Images

The Dolphins made the release of receiver Ricardo Louis — which was reported earlier Tuesday — official. The team waived three other players.

The Dolphins announced they have cut safety Jeremiah Dinson, defensive end Avery Moss and cornerback Deatrick Nichols.

Miami claimed Dinson off waivers Aug. 15. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Detroit on May 1, 2020.

The Dolphins re-signed Moss on Aug. 27. He originally joined the team on Sept. 1, 2019, after he was awarded off waivers from the Giants.

Moss appeared in 11 games with eight starts for the Dolphins last year. He totaled 25 tackles and a forced fumble.

He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Giants in 2017.

Nichols joined the Dolphins on Aug. 13. He previously spent time with New Orleans (2020) and Arizona (2018-19).

Nichols played two games for the Cardinals in 2018. He also played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL this past spring, where he had 24 tackles, one sack, three interceptions and six passes defensed.

Nichols originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Arizona in 2018.