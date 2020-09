Getty Images

The Dolphins cut a pair of wide receivers, as they prepare for this weekend’s roster reduction to 53.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins have released wideouts Chester Rogers and Ricardo Louis.

Rogers spent the last four seasons with the Colts, and caught 53 passes in 2018.

Louis spent last year on injured reserve for the Dolphins, after spending 2018 on the Browns’ IR because of a neck injury.