Doug Pederson: Eagles still looking at other options at left tackle

The Eagles apparently are in no rush to pay Jason Peters more money to play his old position.

Via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said the veteran blocker was comfortable at right guard, and that the team would continue to look at other options at left tackle.

He also said he’d have a “private conversation” with Peters if he wanted him to play LT.

Peters would likely prefer that conversation to come inside an envelope, after he reportedly asked for a raise if he was going to be moved outside after Andre Dillard‘s biceps injury.

He signed a one-year, $3 million deal to come back to play guard, at a time when the Eagles thought they were deep at the position.

Now, they’re working Jordan Mailata and Matt Pryor at left tackle.