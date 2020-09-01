Doug Pederson: This is a good week for Carson Wentz to rest

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz remains out of practice on Tuesday because of the lower body injury that’s sidelined him in recent days, but there’s no sign of concern about his availability for the regular season.

Head coach Doug Pederson said in a videoconference that he doesn’t think there’s a chance that Wentz of any other Eagles player considered day-to-day would be at risk of missing the game against Washington in Week One. He also suggested that Wentz might not be doing much work this week even if he were feeling 100 percent.

“Well, obviously what Carson is working through right now is nothing major,” Pederson said. “It’s minor. It’s day-to-day. This is actually a good time for this week, to rest. As you know, if we played a game on Thursday, a pre-season game, he wouldn’t play this week anyway. All the backups would go. This is really a good time for him to really rest, for the majority of our starters, to kind of rest and prepare themselves for next week. I have no issues of where Carson is, where he’s headed. He’ll be ready to go.”

Wentz has had more of an issue finishing seasons than starting them over the last few years and the hope in Philadelphia is that his current ailment will be all he has to deal with this season.