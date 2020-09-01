Eagles offering cardboard cutouts to fill their stands

Getty Images

The Eagles are one of many NFL teams that will open the season by playing games without fans in attendance and they’re joining some of those clubs in offering a way to have something other than empty seats surrounding the field.

The team announced that they are offering fans a chance to purchase a cardboard cutout with their likeness. They will be located in the lower bowl of the stadium and the team will start populating the areas around the end zones first.

Each cutout will cost $100 and the proceeds from the sale will go to the Eagles Autism Foundation. They go on sale via the team’s website this Thursday.

The Titans, Bengals, 49ers and Rams have also announced plans to sell cardboard cutouts.