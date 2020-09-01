Falcons seeing bursts of speed from Todd Gurley

USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons aren’t worried about seeing Todd Gurley every day. They love seeing the flashes of Todd Gurley they’ve seen so far, however.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he was impressed with what he saw from the veteran running back in their scrimmage last week.

“The speed was the thing,” Quinn said. “He out-ran the leverage on one play. On another one, he got to the edge and made a big play. I felt his speed for certain.”

They’re comfortable with that being periodic, as managing his workload because of his past knee problems has been their thinking since they signed him to replace Devonta Freeman.

“That was part of learning him and us as well,” Quinn said. “What’s the best plan for him. We are pleased with where we are it. We think we’ve got a good plan in place of how we’d do the right thing by him to make sure that he’s at his best on game days.”

Once one of the most dynamic players in the league, Gurley’s production dropped sharply last year. While he may never get back to his 2017 standard (when he led the league with 2,093 yards from scrimmage), the Falcons are hoping he can still be a consistent producer.