Giants bring Jon Halapio in for workout

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 1, 2020, 6:05 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Giants are continuing to look for veteran help just before the cut deadline.

According to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, the Giants brought in center Jon Halapio for a workout Monday.

He was their starting center last year, but tore his Achilles in the regular season finale.

The 29-year-old Halapio had been with the Giants since 2016, starting 23 games for them, including 15 last year.

He’d add some experienced depth to to a line that has needed it, ever since left tackle Nate Solder opted out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Giants also worked out wide receivers Jaron Brown and Johnny Holton, along with quarterback Jalan McClendon.