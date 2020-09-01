Jaguars bringing in Kayvon Webster

Getty Images

The Jaguars are looking for some veteran help in the secondary.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jaguars are bringing veteran cornerback Kayvon Webster for a visit tomorrow.

Webster went to camp last year with the Saints, but was with Washington for the final two games, before he was released in March. He’s also spent time with the Broncos, Rams, and Texans.

He would add to a cornerback position that’s being rebuilt on the fly. After trading away Jalen Ramsey during the season last year and A.J. Bouye this offseason, they used a first-rounder on C.J. Henderson. They signed veteran corner Rashaan Melvin, but he opted out because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they continue to look for options.