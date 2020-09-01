Jerick McKinnon: No butterflies, I’m ready to go

Getty Images

Running back Jerick McKinnon was expected to play his first game for the 49ers in 2018, but a torn ACL at the end of the summer meant that he missed the entire season.

McKinnon’s second year with the team didn’t go any better. He practiced a few times at training camp before needing more knee surgery that left him sidelined for another full regular season. A reworked contract bought McKinnon a third chance this year and he’s made it this far without any setbacks.

That’s allowed McKinnon to start looking forward for his first game action as a member of the Niners and he said Monday that he’s confident that he’s finally ready for his debut.

“It’s been a long time coming so I’m just ready to get this thing started,” McKinnon said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “I’ve been putting myself in game-time situations since Day One. I’m not nervous and have no butterflies going into Week One. Just more anxious. All the work I’ve put in the last two years to get back from that, I’m ready to go. I’m not really worried about anything that will come up. I’m confident in myself and confident in my coaches that they’ll game plan and have us ready.”

Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty are the team’s other backs and history says there will be a rotation in place once the 49ers do hit the field. Having McKinnon as part of that mix will be a welcome change from the last two seasons.