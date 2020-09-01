Jerry Jones: We haven’t had any direct discussions with Earl Thomas

Posted by Josh Alper on September 1, 2020
During a radio appearance last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that the team had not ruled out a run at signing safety Earl Thomas.

The message wasn’t any different when he was on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning. Jones said that there haven’t been any direct discussions with Thomas about joining the team, but that he’s the kind of player whose name comes up when the team is talking about potential moves they could make before finalizing their roster for the regular season.

“Discussions internally, we have discussions that certainly he’s an outstanding football player. We’re sitting here at personnel time and we’re looking for ways to get better and he would be one of several that we would discuss during this particular time as we finalize this roster,” Jones said. “It would be a misleading thing to say we haven’t discussed him, it would be a misleading thing to say that we have.”

The cryptic kicker to that answer was followed by Jones talking about why the team wouldn’t publicly talk about “a competitive decision” like pursuing Thomas, although the takeaway from the last couple of weeks is that they’re fine talking about it in as vague a way was possible.

  1. No need to complicate the last part of Jones’s response: he’s saying that the team has literally had discussions about Thomas (so, it would be lying to say that he hasn’t been “discussed”), but the team has not had “serious” discussions about pursuing Thomas. In the NFL parlance, saying that one’s team has “discussed” a potential signing implies the latter of the two, a serious consideration, and thus Jones is noting that the Cowboys haven’t internally “discussed” signing Thomas by the usual practical meaning in the sport of the word.

    In other other words, the team hasn’t ignored that he’s out there, but he’s trying to tell the fans to understand that unless something major changes the team isn’t going to sign him.

