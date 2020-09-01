Joe Judge playfully dives on muddy field, winning over his team

Getty Images

For everyone who said Joe Judge risked losing his players with his unorthodox training camp approach, take that.

A video of Judge from the end of Tuesday’s practice has gone viral, with 1.1 million views on the Giants’ Twitter account.

The Giants coach gathered his players, turned on a hose and threw down a football in the mud. Rookies took turns diving on the ball, trying to recover it without it slipping away.

Then, Judge signaled to his players as they chanted his name. He dove into the mud and onto the ball. One player sprayed Judge with the hose as other players patted their coach on the back as he cradled the football.

Everyone went crazy.

“We ended it with coach Judge. That’s big time,” Giants linebacker Markus Golden said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “He coaches us big on ball security, and he got out there and did it himself. . . . Ain’t nothing wrong with mixing in a little fun.”