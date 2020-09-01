Joe Judge says Logan Ryan will play a variety of roles

Getty Images

Defensive back Logan Ryan‘s extended stay on the free agent market came to an end on Monday when he signed a one-year deal with the Giants.

That ending came after an offseason that saw Ryan looking for more money than he was being offered while also pitching himself as a safety after years of being listed as a cornerback by the Patriots and Titans. The Giants have needs at both of those positions with safety Xavier McKinney injured and cornerbacks Deandre Baker and Sam Beal out of the picture.

Giants head coach Joe Judge said that Ryan will be asked to help in multiple areas once he’s through COVID testing protocols and working with the team.

“He’s going to play a variety of roles for us. If I gave you one answer to that I’d be lying,” Judge said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Wherever Ryan lines up, his ability to improve the back end of the defense would be much appreciated as Judge tries to put a positive foot forward in his first season on the job.