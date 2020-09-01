John Harbaugh: J.K. Dobbins likely to have “significant role”

Getty Images

The Ravens were well stocked at the running back position before this year’s draft and they got even deeper when they selected J.K. Dobbins in the second round.

Seeing how he fits with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill will be one of the storylines for the 2020 season and head coach John Harbaugh gave a suggestion about how that will come together on Tuesday. Harbaugh said that Ingram remains the No. 1 back and that Dobbins will probably have a “significant role” in the backfield as well.

“Confidence plus coachability plus talent, that’s a pretty good combination and he’s got all of that,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Ingram got 202 carries last season, Edwards got the ball 133 times and Hill ran 58 times, so there are a lot of carries to be had in the Baltimore offense. That number could go up if Lamar Jackson handles less of the duties on the ground, but the team isn’t saying what’s going to happen on that front.