Josh Gordon’s Super Bowl ring sells for $138,000

Getty Images

Suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has missed out on millions of dollars in potential earnings because of his multiple violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, but he did make some money this weekend.

Gordon’s Super Bowl ring sold for $138,000 at an auction of sports memorabilia.

Although Gordon was suspended during the 2018 season and did not play in Super Bowl LIII, the Patriots still issued him a ring because he contributed to the team during the regular season.

Gordon is attempting to apply for reinstatement, but there’s been no indication of whether the NFL is going to reinstate him.

Other items sold at the auction included a Michael Jordan rookie card for $420,000, a Mickey Mantle World Series-used bad for $288,000 and Babe Ruth’s 1934 Yankees contract for $234,000.