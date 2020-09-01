Leonard Fournette unclaimed on waivers

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 1, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT
No one wants Leonard Fournette. At least not at a $4.167 million salary.

Fournette has officially gone unclaimed on waivers, meaning all 31 other teams passed on an opportunity to bring the former Jaguars running back and his contract onto their roster.

Now Fournette becomes an unrestricted free agent who can shop himself to any NFL team. That he didn’t have any takers on waivers suggests he may not get the kind of contract offer he wants, but he’ll have some suitors.

Fournette has broken some big, highlight-reel runs in his three years in the NFL, but he hasn’t done it consistently enough to live up to expectations as the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Expectations will be a lot lower in his next stop, and perhaps that will be a good opportunity for him.

  4. No team wants to pay him $4M if they don’t have to… Jacksonville will owe Fournette that and since he does not have offset language in his deal, as soon as he wins his grievance against the team, which he will win, he will collect his salary plus whatever he gets from whatever team he signs with..

  7. One of the things I’ve become more and more aware of as I get older is how some players just come off as a headache. Fournette is one of them

  9. Dang I forgot they took him with the 4th pick In the draft. He must’ve slapped a coach in the face or threatened the owner or something. Not many teams would be willing to cut ties with that high of a draft pick after only 3 seasons.

  10. I think you might be getting Fournette confused with Earl Thomas here. Otherwise, you’re making zero sense.

    NinersFan1973 says:
  11. AP reporter Mark Long said multiple Jaguars players went to coaches and said they wanted Fournette gone. No team would claim him with that salary and his reputation.

  12. Bl00dwerK says:
    September 1, 2020 at 4:58 pm
    Talent barely (sometimes) makes up for laziness.
    And how many practices did you go to that helped you determine he was lazy? It’s easy to disparage people behind a keyboard.

  16. footballpat says:

    And how many practices did you go to that helped you determine he was lazy? It’s easy to disparage people behind a keyboard.

    That’s the story on Fournette. He’s not a bad guy in the sense that he’s out causing trouble but he is lazy and not much of a team player. It’s been reported multiple times that he shows up late to meetings, is the last one in the building and first one out and no-shows treatment sessions.

  17. RBs come a dime a baker’s dozen in the NFL, a brutal position with relatively little pay for the car wreck punishment their bodies take.

