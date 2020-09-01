Leonard Fournette unclaimed on waivers

Getty Images

No one wants Leonard Fournette. At least not at a $4.167 million salary.

Fournette has officially gone unclaimed on waivers, meaning all 31 other teams passed on an opportunity to bring the former Jaguars running back and his contract onto their roster.

Now Fournette becomes an unrestricted free agent who can shop himself to any NFL team. That he didn’t have any takers on waivers suggests he may not get the kind of contract offer he wants, but he’ll have some suitors.

Fournette has broken some big, highlight-reel runs in his three years in the NFL, but he hasn’t done it consistently enough to live up to expectations as the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Expectations will be a lot lower in his next stop, and perhaps that will be a good opportunity for him.