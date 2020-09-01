Lions claim Albert Huggins

Getty Images

The Lions will take a look at a new defensive tackle in the days leading up to Week One.

Agent Casey Muir announced that his client Albert Huggins has been claimed off of waivers. Huggins was one of three players cut by the Texans on Monday.

Huggins was undrafted out of Clemson in 2019 and signed with the Texans. He was signed off their practice squad by the Eagles and played 44 defensive snaps for them in four games before being waived. He spent a few days with the Patriots later in the season, returned to the Eagles practice squad and then rejoined the Texans in July.

The Lions released wide receiver Geremy Davis on Tuesday, so they won’t need to clear a roster spot for their new acquisition.