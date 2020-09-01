Lions extend tackle Taylor Decker

Getty Images

The Lions made a big move to take care of one of their own.

Per a tweet from his agent Jonathan Feinsod, Lions left tackle Taylor Decker has agreed to terms on a six-year deal worth $85 million, with $37.5 million fully guaranteed.

The 2016 first-rounder was entering the option year of his rookie deal, and would have been an unrestricted free agent after this season.

He’s started 55 games the last four seasons, and established himself as a top player at his position, solidifying the line in front of quarterback Matthew Stafford.