Lions release Geremy Davis

Getty Images

The Lions pared down their receiving corps on Tuesday.

The team announced the release of Geremy Davis. Davis signed with the Lions as a free agent in March, but wasn’t able to find a spot on the depth chart at camp this summer.

Davis opened his career as a 2015 sixth-round pick of the Giants and spent the last four years with the Chargers. He had five catches for 59 yards while also playing a regular role on special teams.

His departure leaves Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, Marvin Hall, Victor Bolden, fifth-round pick Quintez Cephus, Chris Lacy, and Tom Kennedy at receiver in Detroit.