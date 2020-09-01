Matt Nagy clarifies, says he’ll announce QB next week

Getty Images

Maybe Bears coach Matt Nagy reconsidered. Or maybe it wasn’t quite the cliffhanger he thought it was.

Either way, Nagy has circled back and said that he would in fact name a starting quarterback next week, after initially saying Saturday it wouldn’t be before their opener against the Lions:

“What I meant by that, to keep it real simple, was that there was not going to be a quarterback named this week that we’re in right now, up until that first week,” Nagy said, via J.J. Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com. “There will be no waiting until the middle of [next] week or the end of the week for that to happen. That wouldn’t be fair to our team and it wouldn’t be fair to the quarterbacks.”

Teams are required to post depth charts by Monday, though there are still plenty of ways to obfuscate once you do that, such as saying the starter would be Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky.

Of course, solving that riddle is probably more important to Bears fans than the Lions as they prepare, as Trubisky and Foles aren’t so dissimilar they require different game plans.