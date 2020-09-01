Mike Zimmer: We’ll have to see if Riley Reiff remains with team

Posted by Josh Alper on September 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
Word on Monday was that the Vikings want left tackle Riley Reiff to take a pay cut in order to remain on the roster and that Reiff told teammates that he expects to be cut.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer didn’t announce Reiff’s departure during his Tuesday session with reporters and he didn’t have an answer for how things are going to play out.

“Well, we’ll just have to see today, won’t we . . . I don’t want to speculate on anything right now,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

If Reiff does leave, Brian O'Neill is expected to move from right tackle to left tackle. Rashod Hill could be the replacement right tackle and Zimmer said the team has a lot of confidence in Hill’s ability to handle the job.

9 responses to “Mike Zimmer: We’ll have to see if Riley Reiff remains with team

  2. It’s not bad business to cut a guy who’s not earning his salary cap, as is the case with Reiff. He’s a good guy, but he’s an average tackle making $13.2 million this year. The Vikings have a couple other guys that could do as well for about $12 million less.

    Is it right to cut a guy so soon before the season? Are you joking? Most guys get cut a week before the season opener – on roster cut down day. That’s how it works. Reiff getting cut in advance of next week gives him an advantage in finding a new job ahead of the pack.

  3. Rashod Hill is terrible.

    With the offense and defense so up in the air right now, I don’t see how they beat the Packers Week 1.

  4. Rashod Hill🤣

    Z and Preston are licking their chops. They love that Vikings O-line.

    12 days to kickoff. Tick Tock.😂

  6. “Well, we’ll just have to see today, won’t we . . . I don’t want to speculate on anything right now,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

    I listened to this live and believe it or not, he was actually even more of a Richard than the text implies. Gotta love Zim.

  7. Tough to ask anyone to take a pay cut when your most expensive player on the team is by far the most overpaid.

  8. Former Lion who was picked by Jim Schwartz. If he gets cut, look for him to sign with Philly who just lost its starting LT to injury.

  9. With the addition of Ngakoue and a reshuffling of the O-Line, there are some interesting changes afoot in Loserville.
    This team may even be good enough to post a .500 record in the NFC North this season. 🤣

