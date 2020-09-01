Mike Zimmer: We’ll have to see if Riley Reiff remains with team

Getty Images

Word on Monday was that the Vikings want left tackle Riley Reiff to take a pay cut in order to remain on the roster and that Reiff told teammates that he expects to be cut.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer didn’t announce Reiff’s departure during his Tuesday session with reporters and he didn’t have an answer for how things are going to play out.

“Well, we’ll just have to see today, won’t we . . . I don’t want to speculate on anything right now,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

If Reiff does leave, Brian O'Neill is expected to move from right tackle to left tackle. Rashod Hill could be the replacement right tackle and Zimmer said the team has a lot of confidence in Hill’s ability to handle the job.